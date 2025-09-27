Home News Tenn. AG Skrmetti weighs in on city banning Charlie Kirk prayer vigil

Tennessee’s Republican Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has entered the debate over a city’s ordinance restricting religious events in a public space, which gained headlines when a local resident was prohibited from holding a Charlie Kirk prayer vigil.

In a letter sent to Morristown Mayor Gary Chesney on Thursday, Skrmetti stated that “Tennessee law prohibits denying a person the full and equal enjoyment of a public accommodation on the grounds of religion.”

At issue was Section 9-204 of the Morristown Code of Ordinances, which bars an outdoor space known as the Farmer’s Market and Downtown Green from being used for religious purposes.

“Should Morristown enforce Section 9-204 as written, the City would be treating activities differently on the basis of religion and would therefore be in violation of Tennessee’s Human Rights Act,” wrote Skrmetti.

The state attorney general further warned Chesney that if the city enforces the ordinance, “we will file suit and fight hard to vindicate Tennesseans’ religious liberty.”

“I have no doubt that if you are willing to work this out, our respective teams will be able to formalize language quickly that resolves the Tennessee Human Rights Act issue to our mutual satisfaction,” Skrmetti added.

The First Liberty Institute (FLI), which is helping to represent resident Brad Tumey after he was denied a request to host a prayer vigil at the space, celebrated the Skrmetti letter.

“We appreciate Attorney General Skrmetti’s support for religious freedom,” said FLI Senior Counsel Nate Kellum in a statement on Friday. “We hope that the city will finally see the light and let Mr. Tumey hold a prayer vigil in the downtown space.”

Last week, Morristown received a complaint letter from Kellum written on behalf of Tumey in response to the vigil event request being denied. The letter was addressed to Chesney, Morristown Assistant City Manager Andrew Ellard and City Attorney Lauren Caroll.

“The City’s categorical ban on all religious expression is an unconstitutional restriction on Tumey’s right to freedom of speech. Speech on religious topics receives full constitutional shielding,” wrote Kellum.

“The City has no legitimate interest in categorically denying all religious activity, including Tumey’s planned prayer vigil, in a downtown park, nor is such a ban narrowly tailored.”

For his part, Ellard released a response soon after, claiming that Tumey had failed to correctly fill out the event application, with his requested date falling at the same time as a farmer’s market that was already approved for the timeslot.

Ellard added that while Section 9-204 banned “political or religious activities” at the downtown green space, such activities were still allowed at nearby outdoor public areas.

“The City has ample alternative locations for such a public forum. The City is allowed to regulate how, when, and where certain activities occur to ensure public order and safety,” wrote Ellard.

“The City has more than 15 park facilities, one of which is less than 1,000 feet away from the Downtown Green and includes an amphitheater. There are also 2-3 other parks within a mile that would afford ample space for a gathering such as the one Mr. Tumey has requested.”

Ellard rejected the claim that Morristown “does not permit religious activities or prayer within public places” as “completely false,” citing a couple of examples to the contrary.

“The City Plaza and City Center rotunda is often used for prayer services. A prayer is said inside the City Council Chambers prior to the start of every City Council meeting,” he continued.

“The National Day of Prayer is held on the courthouse lawn. In fact, a vigil is scheduled for Wednesday, September 24th at the Courthouse to grieve and honor the recent events that have had such an impact on our nation.”