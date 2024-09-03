Home News Texas A&M campus revival event draws nearly 1,500 students to worship Jesus; 62 baptized

A Gospel outreach gathering at the Corpus Christi campus of Texas A&M University last Thursday drew approximately 1,500 attendees, with dozens of students baptized.

New Life Church pastors Michael and Bonnie Fehlauer posted to their joint Facebook account last week a brief report on the campus gathering organized by New Life Young Adults, a ministry of the church also a recognized student organization at the Texas A&M Corpus Christi campus.

New Life Young Adults Pastor Tarik Whitmore told The Christian Post on Tuesday that he preached at the gathering, centering his message on Isaiah 6: the “conviction, cleansing, and commissioning that follows a genuine encounter with God.”

“This was followed by testimonies from students and former students — sharing how God saved them, set them free, healed them physically, and is now using them to change the lives of others,” Whitmore recounted.

“As the altar was opened, there was an invitation given to profess faith in Jesus through water baptism, receive prayer for healing and receive prayer for the baptism of the Holy Spirit.”

According to Whitmore, event organizers witnessed “many touched by the power of God,” which included “spontaneously weeping and trembling,” with some doing so “as they were coming up out of the waters of baptism.”

“The night continued with students and young adults sharing testimonies in real-time of salvation, healing, deliverance, and being filled with the Spirit,” he told CP.

“The night concluded with a commissioning of those who wanted God to use them on their college campus — All declaring, ‘Here I am. Send me!’”

Last September, New Life held a similar gathering on the Corpus Christi campus, with a reported attendance of around 1,000 students and more than 100 being baptized.

When contrasting the two events, Whitmore told CP that he believed the “greatest difference” between the two “was the increase in the activity of the Holy Spirit” compared to last year.

“We saw an increase in physical healings, deliverance, and people receiving a baptism of the Holy Spirit,” he said. “We had many who were baptized last year in attendance. And many who attended last year were leading and serving at this year.”

Last week, days before the Texas A&M gathering, a large group of students, including members of the university's football team, came together for a revival event at Ohio State University, in which around 60 attendees were baptized.

“It was all Jesus-based, all focused on Him,” said one attendee of the OSU event in an earlier interview with CP. “Person after person came. You could just see the Spirit moving in people. It was different, nothing I’ve ever experienced before.”