Texas education official announces state takeover of Fort Worth school district

The Texas Education Agency announced Thursday a state takeover of the Fort Worth Independent School District (FWISD), marking the second-largest district intervention in Texas history.

Commissioner Mike Morath revealed the decision at a media briefing, pointing to the district's persistent academic struggles, particularly triggered by five consecutive failing accountability ratings at the now-closed Leadership Academy at Forest Oak Sixth Grade campus.

"After engaging in a comprehensive analysis of district data and a thorough vetting of district systems, leadership, and student results, I am hereby ordering the appointment of both a board of managers to govern the district and a conservator," Morath stated in an official letter obtained by WFAA. Citing FWISD's "chronic inability to support students to learn and achieve at high levels," Morath said that "across all grades and subjects, only 34% of students in Fort Worth ISD are meeting grade level," which is "16 percentage points below state average."

With approximately 67,500 students, FWISD has faced scrutiny for months amid failing campus ratings, delayed by lawsuits that postponed the state's 2023 A-F accountability grades. Despite recent improvements, including 50 schools moving up at least one letter grade and the number of F-rated schools dropping from 31 to 11, the district received an overall D rating, with 77 campuses still failing.

Morath, who visited Fort Worth schools in August, noted "highs and lows" in classroom observations and described the "level of student proficiency" as "much lower" than in similar districts. "There are changes that have to be made, because otherwise we wouldn't be in this situation in the first place," he said at the time.

The takeover, mandated by a 2015 state law requiring intervention when any campus receives five consecutive failing A-F accountability ratings, will see Morath replace FWISD's nine-member elected board of trustees with a state-appointed board of managers.

"What we have announced today is that the enforcement decision that we're required to make under state law, is to install a board of managers for Fort Worth ISD," Morath said. "A board of managers has the same powers and duties as an elected board of trustees. We will choose individuals from Fort Worth to serve on that board of managers."

Superintendent Dr. Karen Molinar, who became the district's permanent superintendent in March, will remain in her role temporarily but must reapply once the new board is in place.

"The letter also shared that our Commissioner will announce and appoint a Superintendent after reviewing prospective superintendent candidates, which will include myself," Molinar wrote in a statement Thursday to FWISD staff, students, and families. She emphasized transparency, calling it "an important part of my leadership and will continue as we navigate the upcoming processes outlined by TEA."

In a statement, Fort Worth ISD's Board of Trustees expressed disappointment in the decision and called for it to be reconsidered.

"Over the past year, our Board and Administration have worked tirelessly to strengthen instruction and accelerate student outcomes," Board President Roxanne Martinez said in a statement. "Our elected Board is in the best position to drive the sustainable improvements the Commissioner seeks, with measurable progress already underway. We respectfully ask him to reconsider his decision as we continue partnering with families, educators, and state leaders to keep this momentum going for every Fort Worth ISD student."

The takeover comes as students are leaving Texas public schools in record numbers. As many as 83,000 students withdrew from public schools during the 2020-2021 school year alone, according to the Texas Homeschooling Coalition (THSC). In all, nearly 800,000 students in Texas withdrew from public schools to begin homeschooling between 1997 and 2023.

Texas has an estimated 500,000 to 650,000 homeschool students, one of the largest homeschool populations in the U.S.

In June, Gov. Greg Abbott signed three key pieces of legislation aimed at protecting homeschooling families, including House Bill 2674, or the Homeschool Freedom Act, which limits regulatory overreach by the TEA and other agencies and ensures that no new restrictions can be imposed on homeschooling without explicit legislative approval.