Home News Texas doctor surrenders medical license after lawsuit over 'gender transition' drugs for minors

A Texas physician has surrendered her medical license following a lawsuit accusing her of providing prohibited "gender transition" drugs to nearly two dozen minors in violation of state law.

Paxton secured a Rule 11 agreement with Dr. May Lau, requiring her to cease all medical practice on patients while the lawsuit proceeds. While the surrender bars Lau from practicing medicine on children in Texas in the future, the case against Lau for violating state law remains active, Paxton said.

Paxton sued Lau last year for prescribing high-dose cross-sex hormones to 21 minor patients for the purpose of "transitioning" to a gender opposite their biological sex. According to evidence cited by Paxton's office, the Dallas-area doctor also allegedly used false diagnoses and billing codes to cover up what Paxton called "unlawful prescriptions."

"Doctors who permanently hurt kids by giving them experimental drugs are nothing more than disturbed left-wing activists who have no business being in the medical field," said Paxton. "May Lau has done untold damage to children, both physically and psychologically, and the surrendering of her Texas medical license is a major victory for our state. My case against her for breaking the law will continue, and we will not relent in holding anyone who tries to 'transition' kids accountable."

Lau was one of three medical doctors sued by Paxton last fall for illegally prescribing so-called "gender transition" drugs to dozens of children. In addition to Lau, M. Brett Cooper and Hector Granados were also named in that suit. Lau and Cooper both entered into Rule 11 agreements, while Granados was placed under a court-ordered injunction preventing him from providing any "gender transition" drugs to children.

The lawsuit stems from Senate Bill 14, a Texas law that took effect in September 2023 and was upheld by the Texas Supreme Court in June 2024. The measure prohibits "gender transition" medical interventions for minors, including surgeries, puberty blocking drugs and cross-sex hormones.

Texas law mandates that the Texas Medical Board "shall revoke the medical license or other authorization to practice medicine of a physician who violates" the provisions of SB14.

Evidence cited by Paxton's office showed Lau illegally provided the hormones to the minors despite the ban.

"Texas passed a law to protect children from these dangerous unscientific medical interventions that have irreversible and damaging effects," said Paxton. "Doctors who continue to provide these harmful 'gender transition' drugs and treatments will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

Since Sept. 2023, Texas and two dozen more states have adopted laws restricting or banning hormonal and surgical gender interventions for LGBT-identified minors. Under Senate Bill 14, medical interventions such as puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgeries like double mastectomy for female-born minors identifying as male are prohibited in the state of Texas, along with the use of state funds for such procedures in children.