Man charged with robbing Texas church during Sunday worship service

A Texas man has been charged with allegedly robbing a church during its Sunday worship service, having attempted to steal the collected offerings.

Shedon Augusta, 24, walked into the Greater Tabernacle Baptist Church of Bryan on Sunday during a service, having waited until it was announced that the collection had been taken.

Augusta allegedly entered the sanctuary and went straight for the offering plates, grabbing the envelopes and cash before exiting the building, according to Bryan-based KBTX News.

Authorities said churchgoers told police that Augusta was wearing a mask and put his hand in his pocket to imply that he had a weapon. After he exited, they called the police.

After Augusta was arrested, he reportedly told authorities that he stole the offering money because the church had allegedly stolen his money, KBTX reported.

This is not the first time that Augusta has had a run-in with the law. In June 2022, he was arrested twice, first for a handgun possession violation and evading arrest, and a second instance for performing at a promenade without having the proper event permit.

The special events permit issue occurred in College Station, reported WTAW News at the time, with Augusta becoming “loud and openly confrontational” when police approached him. Augusta was later released from jail after he posted a $300 personal bond.

In recent years, there has been a greater awareness of attacks on churches in the United States that include arson or attempted shootings, with efforts being made to improve church security.

For example, in August, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security awarded $110 million to over 600 faith-based organizations for the purpose of enhancing security.

“Whether they pray in a church, a mosque or a synagogue, all Americans should be able to practice their religion without fear of terrorism and violence,” a senior DHS official said in a statement at the time.

“Under President Trump and Secretary [Kristi] Noem’s leadership, DHS is laser-focused on ensuring the safety of the American people. Instead of using grant money to fund climate change initiatives and political pet projects, we are using this money to protect American communities — especially places where people gather in prayer.”