Home News Koinonia Christian Church Pastor Ronnie Goines acquitted of sexual assault charge

Less than a month after a civil lawsuit was filed against him by a former member and dentist alleging that he sexually assaulted her twice, Texas pastor Ronnie Goines was acquitted of a felony sexual assault charge Wednesday after a Tarrant County grand jury decided there was insufficient evidence to support the claim.

"As counsel for Pastor Goines, I am pleased with the outcome of the grand jury's investigation resulting in the no-bill of indictment that effectively acquits him of this heinous allegation," Goines' attorney, Michael Heiskell, told KERA News. "From the beginning, we asserted his innocence in court and have remained steadfast in that position."

The Lubbock dentist, who is represented by attorneys Keith L. Langston, John C. Hull, Shawn A. Latchford, and T. Wesley Holmes of Bruster PLLC in Texas, as well as Boz Tchividjian of BozLaw PA in Florida, filed her lawsuit on Feb. 28 in the Tarrant County District Court in Texas where she resides.

According to the lawsuit reviewed by The Christian Post, the dentist, who became a member of Koinonia Christian Church in Arlington founded by Goines on Oct. 2, 2022, alleges she was sexually assaulted by the pastor on or about March 3 and March 4, 2023, after a period of alleged grooming by Goines.

She subsequently cut off all ties with the pastor and the church and reported the alleged assaults to police in early June 2024, over a year after the incidents occurred.

After surrendering to police, Goines was charged with sexual assault and indecent assault, which he insists were consensual acts with the dentist. Goines, 52, was released from jail last July after posting $23,000 in bail for the two charges, court records show. He stepped away from his pulpit for three months and returned last October.

The dentist sought more than $1 million in damages from the divorced pastor for the alleged assaults. She also accused the church and Goines of negligence, fraud and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Although the sexual assault charge has been dismissed, Goines' attorney said he is still facing a misdemeanor charge of indecent assault, which he will also seek to dismiss. In addition to his role as a pastor, Goines, who is an Army veteran, owns the All Things Life Insurance Agency. The company's website says it helps families build a legacy.

Reacting to the grand jury's decision on the sexual assault allegations, Boz Tchividjian insisted that Pastor Goines will be "held accountable for his actions."

"We appreciate the dedication and effort of local law enforcement and the District Attorney's Office in pursuing justice in the area," he told KERA News Thursday. "We remain determined and committed to hold Mr. Goines accountable for his actions."