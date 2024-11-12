Home News The Babylon Bee’s Joel Berry on best practices for surviving the Apocalypse

As we move past the recent presidential election and into the next four years as a nation, more than a few have pondered the notion that we are edging ever closer to the Apocalypse.

For centuries, the term Apocalypse has been used to characterize a great disaster, a prophetic revelation or the end of the world. Vivid imagery of communist takeovers, the rise of artificial intelligence in the form of intelligence-powered death robots or even real-life zombies walking the face of the earth have often taken over our imagination with scenarios involving the "what-ifs."

"It does seem like things in our culture are just escalating and escalating into increased insanity and absurdity to the point where a lot of people find themselves wondering where does this end?" Joel Berry, managing editor for The Babylon Bee, said on the latest edition of the "Crossmap Podcast."

"There's a lot of fear out there on both sides, the left and the right. I think that no matter who wins, this upcoming election the reaction from at least half the country is going to be one of 'it's the end of the world'."

For Berry and his colleague Kyle Mann, those scenarios have become an exercise in answering those "what-ifs" but in a satirical way.

Titled The Babylon Bee Guide to the Apocalypse, the writers of the trusted satire website teach you how to survive every potential End-Times situation. In the book's 248 free-flowing pages, they share valuable resources such as:

Interior decorating tips that will wow any guests into your 50-story underground nuclear silo,

Helpful financial tips for what kind of currency and precious metals to hoard for the end of the world,

Easy bunker construction guides so you can get started building your own Apocalypse safe space today.

Simply put, the Babylon Bee's latest literary offering is certainly presented tongue in cheek, but then again, it does give you the tools you need to survive the Apocalypse.

"I think it all comes back to as Christians, we can be realistic about the state of the world, but we have no reason to fear because we're made for another world," Berry reflects. "We have a King who's on the throne. And so it does allow us to laugh in what seems like very dire times that we live in today."

Berry joins the "Crossmap Podcast" to talk about how satire and humor can go a long way in helping people to successfully navigate our unforgiving world. Listen as he shares the deeper reason behind why they write the things they do.

