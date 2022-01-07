The Bible Project launches new app offering a guided video, reading of Scripture

For years, The Bible Project has been reaching millions of people with the Gospel of Jesus Christ on YouTube and will soon be expanding with the launch of an interactive app.

“On the BibleProject app we’re introducing the journey, a guided reading experience through movements of Scripture,” the creators of the education technology company announced on Twitter. “Take a new journey through an ancient story and learn how to read the Bible as you read.”

Since its inception, The Bible Project has produced hundreds of videos and podcasts, accumulating more than 100 million views across all media channels all over the world.

The outreach tool was started by longtime friends Timothy Mackie and Jonathan Collins who met at Multnomah Bible College. The pair wanted to help people read through Scripture while avoiding the common pitfalls of misunderstanding the text. They believe it's important for people to learn and comprehend both the Old and New Testament accounts and now they hope their app will take subscribers on that journey.

“We’re building a reading journey that equips you with the skills to see the larger story of the Bible, every time you read,” The Bible Project’s website states.

By combining Mackie’s knowledge of the Hebrew Bible with Collins’ ability to communicate complex topics and his passion for visual storytelling, The Bible Project app breaks down events and highlights different themes found in each book of the Bible.

With the app, they'll continue to incorporate videos, podcasts and Bible study to help teach others about the Gospel.

“Go beyond chapters and verses to experience sections of Scripture intended to be understood together,” the description reads. “Choose self-paced studies through the Skills tab. Learn and develop reading skills that help you experience the Bible the way it was designed.”