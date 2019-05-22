The race to challenge Trump: Biden strengthens lead in polls, endorsements

With the first primary and caucus to determine the presidential nominee for the Democratic Party several months away, the race for the White House is gaining headlines.

The Christian Post looked at multiple analyses of the crowded Democratic Party primary field in both March and April to see who had the edge in the polls and with endorsements.

Since the last analysis, the race has changed. 76-year-old former Vice President Joe Biden finally declared his bid to become a nominee, stating in his announcement that this was a “battle for the soul of this nation.”

“[President Donald Trump] will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation, who we are, and I cannot stand by and watch that happen,” stated Biden.

Biden was leading in many polls even before his official announcement. Since then, his lead in the polls and endorsements has increased greatly compared to earlier this year.

