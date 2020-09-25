‘The Trump I Know’ filmmaker says movie reveals Trump’s ‘deep love for God’

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

A new trailer for the political film "The Trump I Know" released Friday features interviews with some of the women working in the Trump administration and for the campaign who offer insights into President Donald Trump’s faith and love for the country, the producer says.

The documentary aims to give viewers a look into the president's family life from the perspective of the women in his family and those who've worked with him in the White House.

The documentary was borne after producer Joe Knopp struck up a friendship with Lara Trump, the president's daughter-in-law, while premiering his pro-life film “Unplanned” for White House staff. Lara Trump then introduced the filmmaker to other women in the Trump family, as well as those who work in the Trump administration and for his reelection campaign. Each person gives viewers a glimpse behind the scenes into the life of the 45th president of the United States from the perspective of those who know him best.

“We started making ‘The Trump I Know’ to give these women an opportunity to tell their firsthand stories about President Trump,” executive producer Daryl Lefever told The Christian Post on Friday. “We ended up finding that they and the president share a deep love for God, family, and country.”

As seen in the new trailer, the documentary is shown through the lens of the conversations with Lara Trump, Kellyanne Conway, Mercedes Schlapp, Katrina Pierson, Paula White Cain, head of the White House's Faith and Opportunity Initiative, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, as well as the president himself and his sons, Don Jr. and Eric Trump.

Knopp led each conversation and said faith just flowed out of those being interviewed.

“Without prompting, so many of the women that surround President Trump in the highest roles of leadership began our conversations explaining how God brought them to D.C. for a time like this,” Knopp told CP.

“It was humbling to hear the passion these women have for God, family and our great country: America,” he said.

Get The Christian Post newsletter in your inbox. The top 7 stories of the day, curated just for you!

Delivery: Weekdays

The movie was in production for months but all filming was kept secret. Those featured in the documentary were interviewed about what it's like to work for Trump, and discussed the importance of their faith and prayer, as well as what it's like for them being working moms at the White House.

Directed by Matthew Thayer, the Wolf Rock Pictures film will be available on Oct. 1. Other producers of the film include Daryl Lefever and Joy Thayer.

For more information, visit www.thetrumpiknow.com