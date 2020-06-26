'Trump 2024' film warns of socialism, End Times in bid to motivate evangelical voters

Over $80,600 has been raised as part of an effort to get an upcoming pro-Trump documentary featuring remarks from conservative evangelical leaders into as many as 1,500 theatres this fall.

Organizers for the new Resurrection Pictures film “Trump 2024” have launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds to distribute the documentary, which has been in the works for over two years. The film aims to encourage Americans to imagine what path the world could be headed down if Trump is not reelected in November.

The documentary features commentary from evangelical leaders such as evangelist Franklin Graham, Samuel Rodriguez, Mike Huckabee, Robert Jeffress, Tony Perkins, Paula White, Jack Graham and Jack Hibbs, along with conservative voices like Star Parker, Dennis Prager, Brigitte Gabriel and Eric Metaxas.

“He offended just about everybody when he was running in 2016, but his offensiveness was just brutal honesty,” Graham, president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and son of the late Billy Graham, was quoted as saying on the Kickstarter campaign. “If he doesn’t like you, he’ll tell you he doesn’t like you. He’s a unique person, but the media hates him because he speaks the truth — and they don’t know how to handle the truth.”

The movie is produced by physician and filmmaker William Harrity, who says he founded Resurrection Films as the world’s first Christian nonprofit film distribution company.

“He called me about a year-and-a-half ago and said he raised some money to do a documentary on Donald Trump to not only show a side of Donald Trump that the secular media wouldn’t show, but he said there are some interesting prophetic elements about Trump,” co-producer Paul Crouch Jr. told The Christian Post in an interview this week.

“So we wanted to look into that and create something that was interesting and entertaining, and to reconnect Christians and evangelicals with Trump based on biblical values.”

The film features testimony from Trump supporter Mike Lindell, the founder of MyPillow, and Alveda King, a pro-life advocate and niece of Martin Luther King Jr.

The documentary’s fundraising effort comes just weeks after a group of 30 evangelical figures released a book calling on white evangelicals to rethink their support for Trump in 2020 and question whether the entirety of Trump’s policies and his actions line up with biblical values. In 2016, exits polls showed that eight out of 10 white evangelicals voted for Trump.

The new documentary calls on viewers to question what the world will look like after Trump.

Crouch told CP that part of the film focuses on the leftward push toward “socialism” and how Trump has vowed to stand against that push. He said the biblical prophecies tied to socialism and the “one-world government” will be only a “minor” theme of the film.

“One of Trump’s major platforms that he spoke about in 2016 was staying away from globalism and staying away from socialism and staying away from a one-world government and the dangers of that,” Crouch said. “The Bible talks about the End Times and socialism and globalism, and whether we should be a part of that or try to steer away from it. That’s a part of what we examine in the documentary.”

Crouch said that leaders in the Democratic Party are “leaning toward socialism and one-world government.”

“Trump is adamantly pulling us back toward independence, America-first and everything that he stands for,” Crouch stressed.

Crouch said the film also tries to touch on some of the criticisms leveled against Trump through man-on-the-street interviews.

“We touch on the negative side and some of the criticisms, but I think the secular press is doing a pretty good job of highlighting all of that,” Crouch said. “We are just trying to be a little bit more balanced and show a side of Trump you just will not see or hear about.”

Crouch, whose parents founded the Trinity Broadcasting Network, said he voted for Trump in 2020 but doesn’t like a lot of what the president says or some of his actions.

“I didn’t vote for the guy to be the pastor of a church. I voted for him to be president of the United States. And if that means having to talk tough or act tough with North Korea or China, that’s what we are paying the guy for,” Crouch stressed. “I don’t like my attorney and he is a jerk, to be honest. But I pay him to be a jerk because he will fight for me. That is what I think Trump is doing for the nation. He is fighting for us, although I don’t always agree with his mannerisms.”

Crouch said the upcoming film also examines the campaign promises the president has kept to his conservative evangelical supporters. Things such as moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, appointing conservative justices and promoting religious freedom.

“There are 25 million evangelicals who did not vote or will not vote and believe that God’s in control, so they don’t have to vote,” he said. “I think this [film] is more to get the evangelicals reconnected. There is the old saying that, ‘If we don’t vote as Christians then we are going to be ruled by those who do.’ I think there is complacency in the Christian world and evangelicals that needs to be addressed.”

Crouch said the documentary would also touch a little bit on the NeverTrump movement and concerns regarding Trump’s offensive remarks about women.

“One of the segments is titled, ‘Can God use flawed leaders?’ Is there anything such as a perfect leader?” Crouch asked. “Are any of us perfect? In history, can God use people like Peter? He was a stinking liar, but God still used him. Can God use somebody like Donald Trump to protect our nation and fulfill His will to keep us safe as Americans and to keep the Church protected?”

As of Friday afternoon, the film’s Kickstarter campaign has raised $80,659. Crouch said that at least $2 million to $3 million would need to be raised to get the film into theatres.