This week in Christian history: Anabaptist leader martyred, first mass in New World

By Michael Gryboski, Christian Post Reporter
Christopher Columbus' maritime expeditions during 1492 to 1504 to the Caribbean Islands and coast of Central America in North America. | Wikimedia Commons/Viajes de colon

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week, Jan. 5-11, in Church history. They include the execution of an Anabaptist leader and the first Catholic mass in the Americas.

