This week in Christian history: Georgian king martyred, Baptist denomination founded

By Michael Gryboski, Mainline Church Editor Twitter
The Holy Trinity Cathedral of Tbilisi, Georgia. Also known as Sameba, it is reportedly the third largest Orthodox cathedral in the world.
The Holy Trinity Cathedral of Tbilisi, Georgia. Also known as Sameba, it is reportedly the third largest Orthodox cathedral in the world. | Screengrab/YouTube/jecris channel

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week marks anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some of the events, drawn from over 2,000 years of history, might be familiar, while others may be unknown to many.

Get Our Latest News for FREE

Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week in Christian history. They include the martyrdom of a Georgian king, a social reformer claims to have a vision, and the founding of a Baptist denomination.

Follow Michael Gryboski on Twitter or Facebook

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you're helping to keep CP's articles free and accessible for everyone.

$25/month$50/quarter$100/yearOne-time

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.