This week in Christian history: ‘Black National Anthem’ debuts, naked protest, missionary is born This week in Christian history: ‘Black National Anthem’ debuts, naked protest, missionary is born

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births, notable deaths and everything in between.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while other happenings may be previously unknown by most people.

The following pages highlight events that happened this week — Feb. 7 through Feb. 13 — in Church history.

They include the birth of a prominent missionary, the first performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and a strange protest of naked Anabaptists held in Amsterdam.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit