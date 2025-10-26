Share

This week in Christian history: Denmark becomes Lutheran; archbishop of Canterbury dies

By Michael Gryboski, Editor Twitter
The Danish Church in London is a medieval imitation.
Throughout the extensive history of the Church, numerous events of lasting significance have occurred.

Each week marks anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some events, spanning over 2,000 years of history, might be familiar, while others might be unknown to many.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week in Christian history, including the death of William Temple, Denmark establishing the Lutheran Church, and Bible Believers winning a free speech case.

