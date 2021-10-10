This week in Christian history: Henry VIII honored by Catholic Church, Mark Driscoll resigns

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births, notable deaths and everything in between.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while other happenings might be previously unknown by most people.

The following pages list some of the events that happened this week in Christian history. They include King Henry VIII being honored by the Catholic Church, the wife of evangelist Dwight Moody passing away, and Mark Driscoll resigning as leader of Mars Hill Church.

