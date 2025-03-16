Home News This week in Christian history: First St. Patrick’s Day parade in the US, George Mackay born, Alfred Edersheim dies

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week marks anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while others might be unknown to many.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week in Christian history. They include the birth of George Leslie Mackay, the death of Alfred Edersheim, and the first St. Patrick’s Day parade in the United States.