Home News This week in Christian history: Fuller Seminary wins case; Charles Spurgeon preaches to over 23,000 after Sepoy Rebellion

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, numerous events of lasting significance have occurred.

Each week marks anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some events, spanning over 2,000 years of history, might be familiar, while others might be unknown to many.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week in Christian history, including the death of Ivan Prokhanov, C.H. Spurgeon preaching before 23,000 people, and Fuller Theological Seminary winning a court case.