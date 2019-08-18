Church & Ministries | Sunday, August 18, 2019
This week in Christian history: John Bunyan, St. Bernard, Loch Ness Monster

By Michael Gryboski, Christian Post Reporter
A painting of Saint Columba (521-597), an Irish monk, writer, and statesman who according to legend had the first encounter with the Loch Ness Monster. | Public Domain

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week, Aug. 18-24, in Church history. They include the last sermon of John Bunyan, the death of St. Bernard of Clairvaux, and a reported encounter between an Irish monk and the Loch Ness Monster.  

