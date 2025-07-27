This week in Christian history: John Knox captured, Parliament acts to evangelize America

A view of the Reformation Wall with statues of William (Guillaume) Farel, John (Jean) Calvin, Theodore de Beze, and John Knox, from left to right, at Bastion Park in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, June 19, 2009.
A view of the Reformation Wall with statues of William (Guillaume) Farel, John (Jean) Calvin, Theodore de Beze, and John Knox, from left to right, at Bastion Park in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, June 19, 2009.

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, numerous events of lasting significance have occurred.

Each week marks anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some events, spanning over 2,000 years of history, might be familiar, while others may be unknown to many.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week in Christian history, including the capture of John Knox, Parliament's act to evangelize America, and the death of a papal emissary in Mongolia. 

