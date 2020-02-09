This week in Christian history: Notable black preacher dies, Lourdes vision, Galileo arrives for trial

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week, Feb. 9-15, in Church history. They include the death of a prominent African-American church leader, the reported beginning of the Our Lady of Lourdes visions by St. Bernadette, and Galileo arriving in Rome for his heresy trial.