This week in Christian history: John Wesley arrives in America; Protestant martyr; anti-Nazi pastor tried

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week, Feb. 2-8, in Church history. They include the execution of the first Protestant martyr under England’s “Bloody Mary,” John Wesley arriving in George colony to evangelize, and the trial of a famous anti-Nazi pastor.