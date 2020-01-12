This week in Christian history: Aelred dies, Albert Schweitzer born, Spanish Protestant leader

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week, Jan. 12-18, in Church history. They include the death of a prominent Medieval abbot, the birth of a notable theologian, and a Spanish Protestant Reformation figure publishing an influential book.

