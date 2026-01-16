Home News 'Victory for life': Red Rose Rescuers celebrate seeing all charges dropped in abortion clinic trespassing case

Quick Summary AI Summary All charges dropped against six pro-life activists in abortion clinic trespassing case.

Activists hailed the court's decision as a 'victory for life.'

Red Rose Rescue members will have their bond money returned within 20 days.

A group of pro-life activists are celebrating after trespassing charges were dropped against them for actions that resulted in the closure of an abortion clinic last year. They’re hailing the court’s decision as a “victory for life.”

In a Facebook post Monday, the pro-life activist group Red Rose Rescue announced that six pro-life activists had all misdemeanor charges against them dropped during a special plea hearing at the Delaware County Courthouse in Media, Pennsylvania.

Pro-life activists Monica Miller, Eric Holmberg, Patty Woodworth, Will Goodman, Christy-Ann Collins and Joan Andrews Bell had been arrested after intervening at an abortion clinic in Chester on July 31, 2025, which they have described as a “rescue” after thwarting the facility’s operations that day.

“During that rescue, which was at a killing center exclusively dedicated to dispensing the lethal abortion pill [mifepristone], several pregnant mothers were offered information about free life-saving pregnancy care,” the group stated in a Facebook post. “Staff members too were given information about how to leave the abortion industry and find support from a coalition of pro-lifers who are former abortion [clinic] staff members.”

Red Rose Rescue said three pro-life counselors were positioned on the first-floor hallway blocking the entrance to the abortion facility, and three "rescuers” went inside the waiting room to hand out roses to pregnant women. The group hailed their efforts as a success because their actions forced the abortion facility to close on that day.

“However, the rescuers were subjected to rough treatment by the police that day and spent several days in a filthy overcrowded county prison before being released on bond,” Red Rose Rescue added. “At that time, each rescuer was unjustly charged with two class D criminal misdemeanors — defiant trespass and disorderly conduct.”

After the pro-life activists pleaded “no contest” to the charges against them, the charges were dismissed Monday. In addition to facing no further jail time, community service, fines or probation, the Red Rose Rescuers will get the bond money they previously paid returned within 20 days.

During the court hearing, the pro-life activists claimed their actions at the abortion facility last summer were consistent with the principles that underpinned the founding of the United States and the legacy of late civil rights activist the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Holmberg noted that the Red Rose Rescue that landed them in court took place across the street from where King attended seminary, characterizing their pro-life activism as “carrying on his legacy through direct action to help the voiceless.”

The pro-lifers also described their activism as being in line with the Christian mandate to respect the dignity of all individuals.

“We went to that abortion center to plead for and defend the lives of unborn babies and equally were there to offer help, love, compassion and understanding to the moms scheduled to kill their children,” Miller told the court. “The unborn have a right to exist and we want to work for a culture that accepts all human lives, made in the image of God.”

Woodworth insisted that “rescuers bring the Love of Christ with them wherever they go,” and pointed to the fact that every human is “made in the Image and Likeness of Christ, therefore the unborn deserve the compassion and protections which life demands.”

Collins condemned the misdemeanor charges against the group as unjust, specifically expressing disgust at the use of trespass laws “not to protect persons and property, but to protect the murder of the unborn.”

“We respect the law, but not the killing of the innocent,” she insisted.

The rescuers expressed gratitude to their legal team, which consisted of local lawyers as well as those affiliated with The Thomas More Society.

“We are most grateful for our extremely talented legal team who worked hard to secure this victory for life,” stated Goodman.

Miller thanked supporters for their “prayers” and “love.”

According to the group’s website, “Red Rose Rescuers do not block entrances, prevent anyone’s freedom of movement, or do anything intended to intimidate, or could be reasonably viewed as intimidating, and thus do not violate the FACE Act.”

“Red Rose Rescuers peacefully talk to women scheduled for abortion, with the goal of persuading them to choose life. They offer to them red roses as a sign of life, peace and love. Should the unborn still ‘totter to execution’ Red Rose Rescuers stay in the place of execution in solidarity with their abandoned brothers and sisters performing a non-violent act of defense through their abandoned brothers and sisters performing a non-violent act of defense through their continued presence inside the killing centers remaining with them for as long as they can.”