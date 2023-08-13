This week in Christian history: William Penn arrested, Bartolomé de Las Casas stands for Native Americans

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while others might be previously unknown to many people.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week in Christian history. They include the arrest of William Penn, Bartolomé de Las Casas denouncing Spanish mistreatment of Native Americans and a prominent fundamentalist pastor meeting with the pope.

