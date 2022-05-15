 Church & Ministries |

This week in Christian history: Pope born, ‘shall the fundamentalists win?’

Pope John Paul II
An image of Pope John Paul II is projected during a multimedia show a night before his canonization in Krakow, Poland, April 26, 2014. |

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while other happenings might be previously unknown by most people.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week in Christian history. They include the birth of Pope John Paul II, the death of Jacob Albright, and the preaching of a famous sermon.

