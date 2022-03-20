 Church & Ministries |

This week in Christian history: Prince leaves his throne to become a monk; archbishop executed

By Michael Gryboski, Mainline Church Editor Twitter
Francis Asbury
The ordination of Francis Asbury at the Methodist Episcopal Church’s “Christmas Conference,” which was held at Lovely Lane Chapel in Baltimore, Maryland, from Christmas Eve 1784 to early January 1785. |

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births, notable deaths and everything in between.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while other happenings might be previously unknown by most people.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week — March 20 through Mach 26 — in Christian history. 

Follow Michael Gryboski on Twitter or Facebook

Free CP Newsletters

Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers!

Related Articles

Sponsored

Most Popular

More In Church & Ministries