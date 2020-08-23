This week in Christian history: Puritan leader dies, Criswell ordained, ‘Queen of Methodism’ born

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, and everything in between.

Here are three things that happened this week, Aug. 23-29, in Church history. They include the death of Increase Mather, the birth of a prominent supporter of the early Methodist movement, and the ordination of famed Baptist preacher W.A. Criswell.