This week in Christian history: Quaker founder dies, Lutheran Synod president ordained

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births, notable deaths and everything in between.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while other happenings might be previously unknown by most people.

This week — Jan. 9 to Jan. 15 — marks the anniversary of Fabian becoming pope, the ordination of the first president of The Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod and the death of the founder of the Quaker movement.

