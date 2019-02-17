This Week in Christian History: Tolstoy excommunicated, Quakers protest slavery, Thomas Becket canonized

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week, Feb. 17-23, in Church history. They include the excommunication of Leo Tolstoy, the Quakers issuing America’s first formal protest of slavery, and Thomas a Becket being made a saint.

