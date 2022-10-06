‘Not without sadness’: Tia Mowry files for divorce after 14 years of marriage

Actress Tia Mowry, who, alongside her twin sister, Tamera, gained fame on the '90s TV series "Sister, Sister," filed for divorce from her husband, Cory Hardrict, after 14 years of marriage.

The couple once connected over their Christian values and were married in 2008, but Mowrey said they are now divorcing over "irreconcilable differences," according to People magazine.

The court filing requested joint custody of the couple’s 11-year-old son, Cree, and 4-year-old daughter, Cairo, according to People.

Mowry also shared the news of her pending divorce with her Instagram followers Tuesday in a post that included a photo of her and Hardrict.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she wrote. “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness."

“I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Mowry said they will maintain a friendship as they co-parent their two children.

The “Family Reunion” star also shared a quote on her Instagram story that said, “Letting go can be painful. But, it won’t hurt as much as holding on to an illusion.”

In a past interview, Mowry, who is a practicing Christian, said it was Hardrict’s faith that connected the two of them.

“Cory is a man of faith and a man of God,” the actress shared on her social media series, Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix in 2017.

“He’ll put something on the board and he’ll say, ‘Tia, I know that that’s going to come to pass.’ And I’m like, this dude is crazy,” Mowry joked. “Then it comes to pass and not only that — he taught me how to believe in myself more than I believe in myself. He is like my biggest supporter and biggest fan.”

“I knew Tia was the one for me when she was in my corner when I moved to L.A., to Inglewood, and I had like two pair of drawls to my name. I was dirt poor. I didn’t have anything, and she appreciated everything for what it was and she loved me for me,” said Hardrict, who is also an actor.

“I knew once I could get in a financially better situation, I’m going to buy her a ring and that’s going to be my wife. And here we are, so that’s when I knew she was the one for me because it was real love. It’s not perfect, now … but that’s love.”

Mowry and Hardrict had a prenuptial agreement prior to their marriage in 2008. According to reports, Mowry is requesting to terminate spousal support.