Tim and Demi-Leigh Tebow announce birth of first child, reveal name: 'Royalty as His princess'

Tim Tebow and his wife, Demi-Leigh Tebow, are now parents.

The couple announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl named Daphne Reign Tebow, on social media Sunday, calling her arrival a blessing and an answered prayer.

“Our daughter is here! We couldn’t be more grateful for the blessing and gift of this new little life,” Demi-Leigh wrote on social media on July 6. “We are so incredibly thankful for all of the love and support we’ve felt.”

In a follow-up post, the 30-year-old former beauty queen revealed the significance behind her daughter’s name, which she said she had cherished since childhood.

“Daphne is a name that’s been close to my heart since I was a little girl,” she wrote. “I never got to meet my mom’s mother, but her sister, Daphne, stepped in as a grandma figure to me. She was so special to my mom and I — a tiny, kind and strong South African woman who always had shortbread in the house, was the epitome of grit and grace, loved Jesus, had the voice of an angel and made everyone feel seen and special.”

Demi-Leigh added that she used to tell her mother, “I want to be just like Ouma Daphne one day,” and had always hoped to name a daughter after her. “Shortly after Tim and I got married, I shared that desire with him, and thankfully, he loved the name just as much as I did!”

The middle name “Reign” also carries deep meaning for the couple, who are both outspoken about their Christian faith and their advocacy work through the Tim Tebow Foundation.

“It’s inspired by a precious little girl Tim and I have loved deeply for years,” Demi-Leigh wrote. “Her story has shaped our hearts in ways I can’t even begin to explain. But more than anything, her name reminds us that when you’re adopted into God’s family, you become a child of the King. You were made to rule and reign — not in power, but in purpose, love, and identity.”

“So here she is — our daughter. Our answered prayer. Daphne Reign Tebow — created in the image of God. Royalty as His princess. Our biggest prayer over her life is to reign in God’s purpose for her life.”

The former Miss Universe also expressed gratitude for the medical staff who supported her during labor and delivery. “From our doctor to our nurses and all the hospital staff — we are so grateful and thankful for you,” she wrote, thanking them for their compassionate care.

Tebow, 37, a former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner, and Demi-Leigh announced their pregnancy in January, calling it a joyful new chapter in their marriage.

“We are just so excited and so over the moon to be having a baby together,” Demi-Leigh told People magazine at the time. Tebow said he was “honored for the privilege of getting the responsibility and the joy of being mom and dad.”

The two met in 2018 and wed in January 2020. They have remained public about their Christian values and mission work, including hosting Night to Shine, a global prom night experience for individuals with special needs, and spearheading anti-human trafficking efforts through the Tim Tebow Foundation.

In a previous interview with The Christian Post, Tebow emphasized that their passion for helping others stems from their shared belief in the dignity and worth of every person.

“So many boys and girls are in their darkest hour of need,” he said. “That's the heart of why we care so much about this and why we are trying to rally people to this.”