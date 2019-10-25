Tony Evans says chemo no longer an option for wife, Lois; prays for supernatural intervention

Pastor Tony Evans is asking for all people of faith to pray for a supernatural intervention as his wife battles to defeat cancer despite chemotherapy no longer being an option.

The Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship senior pastor shared the update in a letter written to his ministry friends and partners concerning his wife's medical condition.

Evans wrote, "Lois spent all of last week in the hospital due to severe pain related to her biliary cancer. The doctors were able to manage the pain, and they released her from the hospital for home care."

Last week, Evans posted a video showing prayer warriors outside the family's home praying for 24 hours on rotation, believing for a miracle for Lois.

The minister declared he is clinging to the promises of God more than ever because medical remedies are no longer responding.

"Even though chemotherapy and radiation are no longer options, we still have total confidence in God's ability to supernaturally intervene and do what man is unable to do," Evans wrote. "Our prayers are full of faith, hope, and expectancy. We would appreciate you praying with that same spirit. While we wait on our miracle, Lois is continuing with natural therapies, supplemental treatments and is surrounded 24/7 with the love of her nuclear and extended family as well as the support of our church and national ministry.”

The caring husband thanked everyone for their support and assured that they look to God alone for Lois’ future.

"We know God is still on the throne, and our faith is in Him and in his Word, and His love for us has not wavered in the least."

The family is still grieving the unexpected loss of Evans' sister, Beverly Johnson, who died in January, along with his niece, Wynter Pitts, who died last year, and his brother who died six months before that. The pastor’s children, Priscilla and Anthony, have also been asking their followers to join them in prayer.

Evans closed his update by sharing verses from the Bible.

"Now to Him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or image, according to His power that is at work within us, to him be glory in the church and in Christ Jesus throughout all generations, forever and ever! Amen," he concluded, quoting Ephesians 3:20-21.