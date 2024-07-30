Home News Top 4 moments from Senate hearing with FBI, Secret Service over Trump assassination attempt

Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe Jr. and FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate testified Tuesday before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Homeland Security committees about the latest in the investigation into the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump earlier this month in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Their testimony at times grew contentious as several Republican senators expressed frustration at what they framed as an ongoing lack of information and accountability from both agencies regarding what Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, described as "the worst security failures for the Secret Service since 1981, since the attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan."

Here are four highlights from the hearing.

