Home News US Secret Service director resigns a day after contentious House hearing: 'overdue'

U.S. Secret Service (USSS) Director Kimberly Cheatle stepped down Tuesday after facing bipartisan calls for her resignation less than two weeks after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

"I take full responsibility for the security lapse," she said in an email to staff, according to The Associated Press. "In light of recent events, it is with a heavy heart that I have made the difficult decision to step down as your director."

Cheatle, a 28-year USSS veteran who had been in her position as director since August 2022, announced her resignation a day after both Republican and Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill criticized her performance during a hearing before the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Accountability about the assassination attempt.

During the tense five-hour grilling, Cheatle took flak from both sides of the aisle for her evasive answers and lack of critical information the committee had requested. The hearing grew contentious at times and spilled into profanity when Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said Cheatle was "so full of s--- today."

At one point during the hearing, while Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., was questioning her, laughter broke out in the room when Cheatle claimed she did not have a specific timeline of the events of July 13.

"That's shocking," Greene said. "That is absolutely unacceptable. That means you are a failure at your job."

Greene later told reporters that Cheatle's performance had made the American people "furious," and had led many to question whether she was attempting a coverup.

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., also blasted Cheatle and the condition of the USSS under her leadership as a "DEI horror story."

Mace had been pushing for Cheatle's impeachment following the committee hearing, though House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., pushed back against such measures, according to the New York Post.

"Impeachment, as we know, is reserved for treason, bribery, high crimes and misdemeanors," he said during a press briefing Tuesday. "Maladministration and utter incompetence, unfortunately, are not impeachable offenses — but there are other ways to achieve the desired end."

Cheatle announced her resignation during Johnson's briefing, prompting him to comment that it was "overdue" and that "she should have done this, at least a week ago."

Shortly after news broke of Cheatle's resignation, Trump took to Truth Social to blame the Biden administration for his attempted assassination.

"The Biden/Harris Administration did not properly protect me, and I was forced to take a bullet for Democracy. IT WAS MY GREAT HONOR TO DO SO!" he wrote.