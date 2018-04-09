Top 5 Movie Trailers You Need to Watch, Including That New 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Trailer

Pixabay/annca The line-up of movies coming soon is heating up with summer almost here, and so are the new trailers coming out.

Studios are already starting to line up their best blockbusters for the season. After the Easter Sunday, what are some of the biggest superhero movies trailers to check out before they hit the theaters?

"Avengers: Infinity War," Coming Apr. 27

It's the big one from Marvel, in more ways than one. "Avengers: Infinity War" will have the biggest superhero movie ensemble in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it's a movie that raises all the stakes, which might lead to a death or two along the way.

The combined might of the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther and his retinue, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange and more will work together for the first time to thwart the lone Thanos, and even that will be a close fight with the Infinity Gauntlet in play.

"Deadpool 2," Coming May 16

Deadpool is back, and this time, he is joined by Cable (Josh Brolin) as the straight guy to Ryan Reynolds' wacky red and black mercenary.

"Deadpool 2" is coming out in theaters next month, on May 16. For the fans who can't wait, there's a new HD trailer to tide them over, complete with a nonsensical description. There's a LEGO version of another trailer for those who would like a less violent teaser clip, as well.

"Solo: A Star Wars Story," Coming May 25

"The Last Jedi" may have just premiered for the latest trilogy, but that doesn't mean that 2018 will be a gap year for "Star Wars" fans. "Solo: A Star Wars Story" is coming out on May 25, and there's a shiny brand new trailer that was just released, as well.

It's in this movie that Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) will first meet his buddy and co-pilot Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo), and it also tells the story of that one time he was working with notorious gambler Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover).

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," Coming Jun. 8

"Jurassic World" has a sequel, and this time, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are working to save the dinosaurs from a second extinction. The will be joined by a returning Jeff Goldblum, still in his iconic role as Doctor Malcolm, as they dive into the prehistoric theme park once again.

The video above is the second official trailer for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," a far cry from the days when "Jurassic Park" fans have to content themselves on short trailer teasers for the upcoming movie.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp," Coming Jun. 29

Ant-Man is back, and this time, Paul Rudd will be joined by Hope (Evangeline Lilly) as the tandem follows up on the "Black Panther" and "Avengers: Infinity War" to get the MCU storyline going past the Thanos invasion.

It's an impressive cast they've assembled for the upcoming "Ant-Man and the Wasp," too, with Michelle Pfeiffer and Laurence Fishburne joining the superhero movie. Pfeiffer will play Janet van Dyne in the movie, who was also the previous Wasp as well as the wife of the original Ant-Man, Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and now the mother of Hope.