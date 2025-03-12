Home News 'Trans Army' Facebook page recruits veterans, police officers to join 'rebellion', stockpile weapons, 'prepare for what's coming' Meta tells CP content does not violate community standards

Facebook says a radical trans activist group with over half a million followers that is actively recruiting military veterans to form a “trans army” for violent “rebellion” in the United States doesn't violate the social media giant’s policies.

The Trans Army page, which has over 557,000 followers on Facebook, has called on its followers to stockpile weapons, recruit ex-military personnel, and train for violent acts and atrocities in preparation for a full-scale insurrection.

A post shared on Jan. 26, less than a week after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, declared the U.S. a “totalitarian state” and urged police officers and military personnel to join the Trans Army “mobs” and wear a white armband to “help us differentiate between friend and foe.”

“We won't wait for them to come for us,” the post added. “This time we come for them.”

The page — first amplified by journalist Andy Ngo — includes one widely circulated post from Feb. 28 directed at transgender-identified military veterans that reads: "To all US trans military members. We need you to contact your local trans organization and offer your support. You need to help train other trans people and help them prepare for what's coming. Your skills and training will be needed. Thank you for your service."

The post received over 360 comments from people who said they were located in several states, including Texas, Montana, Arkansas and Arizona. Several commenters indicated they possessed prior military experience and would be willing to contribute to the group’s cause.

Another lengthy post from Feb. 28, framed as a manifesto for rebellion, provides a chilling roadmap with specific action items for followers to take: “For all trans people in the US. The US government has been overtaken by loyalists that supports [sic] dictatorships and threatens democracy everywhere. At this point, rebellion is inevitable and necessary.”

It then outlines a four-step strategy — ”regroup,” “organize,” “plan” and “act” — urging followers to unite with local trans organizations, form alliances with other threatened communities, and prepare for violent resistance.

The manifesto’s "Organize" section is particularly detailed, advising “people with military backgrounds that have seen combat” to assume leadership roles: “Learn from them despite your hatred for the military, as we said there’s no place for ideologues if you want to survive." It further instructs followers to "Stock up on medical supply, weapons, food, and anything that might be needed. Train yourself or others to weapon handling every day. Become one with your weapon."

Under the "Plan" and "Act" sections, the rhetoric grows even more sophisticated and militaristic, with references to "lattice-based encryption” methods, warnings against using hosted AI, and a recommendation to use off-grid communication tools.

The Trans Army post ends with these ominous words: "Any action that you do must be decisive. No half measures. Be ready for anything, be okay with anything.”

A post from Feb. 25 has a stark warning: “Trans day of vengeance is coming.”

Just one day earlier, the page shared an image of a woman holding a rifle while standing in front of an LGBT rainbow flag with the caption, “We will fight.” According to the image, the woman identifies herself as the descendant of a “violent leftist Antifa supersoldier.”

A spokesman for Meta, the parent company of Facebook, told CP the Trans Army page does not violate the company’s Coordinating Harm + Violence and Incitement policies, which allows “people to debate and advocate for the legality of criminal and harmful activities, as well as draw attention to harmful or criminal activity that they may witness or experience as long as they do not advocate for or coordinate harm.”

Meta also indicated the page would not be flagged or otherwise sanctioned, adding that its companies will “work with law enforcement when we believe there is a genuine risk of physical harm or direct threats to public safety.”

In addition to the calls for violent rebellion, the Trans Army page also takes exception to Christianity and Christians in particular, including the suggestion that early Christians were "killing anyone who didn't want to hear" the Gospel.

Another post from March 5 compared President Donald Trump’s claim that he was “saved by God to make America great again” following the assassination attempt last July in Butler, Pa., to a truncated quote from Adolph Hitler: “I am convinced that I am acting as the agent of our Creator,” and “The work that Christ started but could not finish, I — Adolph Hitler — will conclude.”

Following Trump’s election last November, the group posted an image of a Christian cross transformed into a swastika with the words “Christian nationalism.”

A post on March 6 is a meme which reads, “Whether or not they think he was the actual son of God, they all agree he preached tolerance and forgiveness, a message so important his most ardent followers would eventually start killing anyone who didn't want to hear it.”

In May 2024, the group posted another meme which reads, “Satan respects pronouns.”

Another post from April 2023 mocks the Old Testament of Abraham sacrificing his son Isaac — and by extension the ultimate sacrifice of Christ Jesus on the cross of Calvary — with an image reading, "Not to shade religious people but it's kinda chilling how some folks praise Abraham for being willing to kill Isaac for God to prove his devotion. Like [I don't know] about y'all, but if God told me to kill my son I'd kinda be like maybe this isn't the god for me."

The owner of the page isn’t identified, but the page links to the Trans Army website, which has an international domain listing with an address in the United Kingdom.

The posts from Trans Army comes after a memo sent to Defense Department leaders called for procedures to identify troops diagnosed with or being treated for gender dysphoria for removal from the U.S. military.

The order, which expands on the executive order signed by President Donald Trump in January, sets a deadline for identifying troops by March 26, even though Trump’s directive has been challenged in court, according to The Associated Press.

Officials believe there are about 4,200 troops diagnosed with gender dysphoria serving in the active duty, National Guard and Reserves, a senior defense official told The Associated Press.

In an interview with C-SPAN's morning program "Washington Journal" on Feb. 5, Rep. Pat Harrigan, R-N.C., said he's been told the number of trans-identified individuals who've signed up to serve in the military has been as high as 15,000. He said many join the military because they can get their prescription drugs, procedures and trans surgeries paid for. "We need to focus on deployability. [...] they are not ready to deploy at any given time," he said, noting that it "ultimately harms our readiness and harms the culture of our military."