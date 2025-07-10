Home News Trump admin. sues California for allowing males in women's sports, claims Title IX violation

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a complaint against California, alleging that the state is violating Title IX civil rights protections by allowing males to compete in female sporting events.

The DOJ filed the federal complaint on Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California against the California Department of Education and the California Interscholastic Federation over a policy adopted in 2013 allowing every student "the opportunity to participate in CIF activities in a manner that is consistent with their gender identity, irrespective of the gender listed on a student's records."

The Trump administration contends that the policy violates the federal Title IX prohibition on discrimination in education based on sex because it deprives female student athletes of fair sporting opportunities.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

"Defendants’ policies and actions are harming girls by denying girls the opportunity to compete in student sports on a level playing field in which they have the same opportunities as boys," the complaint reads. "Defendants’ athletics policies and practices unfairly force girls to compete against boys in competitions designated for girls. These policies and actions discriminate based on sex and harm female student athletes under Defendants’ educational charge."

Additionally, the filing calls out policies that "require girls to share intimate spaces, such as locker rooms, with boys, causing a hostile and unsafe educational environment that denies girls' educational access and opportunities."

"By denying female student athletes sex-separated intimate facilities, Defendants substantially increase the risk of sexual harassment, assault, and voyeurism in girls' locker rooms and bathrooms," the complaint adds.

Enacted as part of the Education Amendments of 1972, Title IX prohibits sex discrimination in any education program or activity that receives federal funding. U.S. Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon said in a statement that "Title IX was enacted over half a century ago to protect women and girls from discrimination."

"The Justice Department will not stand for policies that deprive girls of their hard-earned athletic trophies and ignore their safety on the field and in private spaces," Dhillon continued.

"Young women should not have to sacrifice their rights to compete for scholarships, opportunities, and awards on the altar of woke gender ideology."

In August 2013, then-California Gov. Jerry Brown signed Assembly Bill 1266, which required schools to allow trans-identified students to use the restrooms or locker rooms that they prefer, as well as participate in sports based on their stated gender identity rather than biological sex.

Assembly Speaker John Perez, D-Los Angeles, celebrated the signing, saying in a statement at the time that the new law "puts California at the forefront of leadership on transgender rights."

Others, among them Randy Thomasson, president of SaveCalifornia.com, said at the time that AB 1266 was "insanity" and "targeted every kid in public school with gender-bending brainwashing."

"This radical bill warps the gender expectations of children by forcing all California public schools to permit biological boys in girls restrooms, showers, clubs and on girls sports teams and biological girls in boys restrooms, showers, clubs and sports teams," Thomasson continued.

In February, President Donald Trump signed an executive order titled "No Men in Women's Sports," which required schools that receive federal funding to prohibit males who identify as women from competing in women's and girls' sports.

In March, Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom garnered headlines when he said in a podcast interview that it was "deeply unfair" to allow men to compete in women's sports and that "the issue of fairness is completely legit."

Nevertheless, state officials continue to be at odds with the Trump administration over the issue, as California Superintendent Tony Thurmond announced last month that state schools would not comply with demands from the DOJ to refrain from enforcing the 2013 state law.

"California state law protects all students' access to participate in athletics in a manner that is consistent with their gender identity. We will continue to follow the law and ensure the safety of all of our athletes," said Thurmond.

In May, Trump threatened to withhold federal funding from California amid reports that a male trans-identified athlete was competing in the state finals for girls' long jump and triple jump. Following the threat, the California Interscholastic Federation amended its rules to allow female athletes displaced by the advancement of trans-identified athletes to compete in the state finals as well.