California to change high school sports rules after Trump threatens federal funding

California will allow more girls to compete in track and field events in response to a threat by President Donald Trump to halt federal funding after he accused the state of violating a presidential order by allowing a male transgender-identified athlete to compete in girls' sports.

Writing on his Truth Social media platform Tuesday, Trump threatened to withhold "large scale Federal Funding, maybe permanently" if California does not comply with his February executive order banning male trans-identified athletes from women's sports, calling the situation "totally demeaning to women and girls."

"As a Male, he was a less than average competitor. As a Female, this transitioned person is practically unbeatable," Trump said. "THIS IS NOT FAIR, AND TOTALLY DEMEANING TO WOMEN AND GIRLS. Please be hereby advised that large scale Federal Funding will be held back, maybe permanently, if the Executive Order on this subject matter is not adhered to."

Trump added he would order "local authorities, if necessary, to not allow the transitioned person to compete in the State Finals. This is a totally ridiculous situation!!!"

The president indicated he would speak to California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday. Newsom's office told FOX 26 that Newsom received a call from Trump while attending an event but wasn't able to connect. A spokesperson said that the governor expected to speak with Trump at some point in the near future.

While the president did not identify the athlete by name, it was understood as an apparent reference to AB Hernandez, a trans-identified junior at Jurupa Valley High School, who won the girls' long jump and triple jump at the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section Masters Meet and qualified for the state finals.

In response to Trump's post, the CIF announced it would extend access for "biological female" athletes to participate in the championship meet.

"Under this pilot entry process, any biological female student-athlete who would have earned the next qualifying mark for one of their Section's automatic qualifying entries in the CIF State meet, and did not achieve the CIF State at-large mark in the finals at their Section meet, was extended an opportunity to participate in the 2025 CIF State Track and Field Championships," the federation said in a statement. "The CIF believes this pilot entry process achieves the participation opportunities we seek to afford our student-athletes."

While the change only immediately applies to the current CIF championships, it wasn't clear whether the CIF changes will eventually apply to all events or only events involving transgender-identified participants.

A spokesperson for Newsom, who earlier this year suggested it was "unfair" to allow males to compete in girls' sports, called the CIF changes "a model worth pursuing," the Associated Press reported.

"CIF's proposed pilot is a reasonable, respectful way to navigate a complex issue without compromising competitive fairness," Izzy Gardon, a spokesperson for Newsom, said in a statement shared by Politico. "The Governor is encouraged by this thoughtful approach."

The Christian conservative advocacy group California Family Council (CFC), a vocal advocate for preserving sex-based sports categories, amplified Trump's stance. CFC Outreach Director Sophia Lorey, a former CIF and college athlete, called the CIF's policies "unfair" and accused the organization of "scrambling" into "damage control mode" after public backlash.

"Boys don't belong in girls' sports," Lorey said, citing Title IX's original intent to protect women's athletic opportunities.

"Every time we allow a boy to take a podium from a girl, we are telling young women that their efforts, their sacrifices, and their God-given biology are meaningless," CFC Vice President Greg Burt added.

Roughly 7 in 10 U.S. adults don't believe male trans-identified should be allowed to participate in girls' and women's sports at the high school, college or professional level, according to a May 2025 AP-NORC poll.