Home News Trump to create commission to protect religious liberty, combat ‘anti-Christian bias’ in gov’t

President Donald Trump has announced that he will create a commission to protect religious liberty and to combat what he called “anti-Christian bias” in the federal government.

Trump gave a speech at a private event on Thursday morning at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., in honor of the 73rd annual National Prayer Breakfast, his second prayer breakfast speech of the morning.

Trump told those gathered that “I will be creating a brand new presidential commission on religious liberty,” which will “work tirelessly to uphold this most fundamental right.”

“In recent years, we’ve seen this sacred liberty threatened like never before in American history,” Trump continued, asserting that the Biden administration engaged in “persecution” against devout Christians.

Trump gave the example of a 75-year-old pro-life activist who was imprisoned for violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act for praying and protesting at an abortion clinic.

“They were terrible to you, and they were terrible to people of religion, all religions,” Trump continued, noting that it was his honor to pardon 23 pro-life protesters, including the elder activist, upon taking office.

The president also announced that he was signing an executive order on Thursday to direct newly sworn-in U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to head a “task force” that will “eradicate anti-Christian bias” in the government.

“The mission of this task force will be to immediately halt all forms of anti-Christian targeting and discrimination within the federal government, including at the DOJ, which was absolutely terrible,” Trump said. “The IRS, the FBI, terrible.”

“In addition, the task force will work to fully prosecute anti-Christian violence and vandalism in our society, and to move Heaven and Earth to defend the rights of Christians and religious believers nationwide.”

Trump’s comments echoed remarks he made in December 2023, in which he promised that, if reelected, he would create a federal task force aimed at "fighting anti-Christian bias" under a "fully reformed” DOJ.

Trump also spoke at an event held in the Capitol building before elected officials for the National Prayer Breakfast, where he spoke about the importance of unity and faith in the United States, stating that he believes religion is “starting to come back.”

Trump also announced the creation of the White House Faith Office, which will work on the effort to curb "anti-Christian bias," adding that controversial megachurch pastor Paula White will serve as head of the new office.

The National Prayer Breakfast was first launched in 1953 under President Dwight D. Eisenhower, with the support of notable evangelist the Rev. Billy Graham.

For decades, the event was organized by a secretive Christian group known as the Fellowship, or the Family, which had been overseen by evangelist Doug Coe from 1969 until his death in 2017.

In August 2019, the Family was the subject of a Netflix documentary series, which included interviews and perspectives from both supporters and critics of the ministry.

Although the gathering has never garnered any real litigation against it, some church and state watchdog groups have expressed concern about the government’s ties to the religious gathering.

For a long time, the annual event has had thousands of attendees from across the world, with many prominent religious and political figures appearing at the prayer breakfast.