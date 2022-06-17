Trump: 'Greatest danger to America comes from within;' talks Jan. 6, 'rigged election' and puberty blockers

Former President Donald Trump said the “greatest danger to America comes from within” and maintained that the House Select Committee's hearings on the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol are a “witch hunt” during a speech in Tennessee on Friday.

At the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority conference in Nashville, the former president spoke to those gathered about the dangers of the “radical Left,” asserting that they are “trying to destroy organized religion” and “trying to shred our Constitution.”

“The greatest danger to America is not our enemies from the outside, as powerful as they may be,” said Trump. “The greatest danger to America is the destruction of our nation from the people from within.

“This is not just a political problem, this is a spiritual problem. For the radical Left, politics has become their religion. It is warped their sense of right and wrong. They don’t have a sense of right and wrong.”

Trump also criticized certain members of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, protests that turned into a riot in part of the Capitol, labeling the politicians as the “un-selects” and claiming that they are engaging in an “insurrection hoax,” insisting “they are not after me, they are after you.”

“They’re con people; they’re con artists,” he said. “Every one of them is a radical Left hater. Hates all of you, hates me even more than you.”

“The ‘un-selects’ have shredded every standard of decency, fairness, precedent, tradition, separation of powers, executive privilege and due process. Nobody’s ever done this before. They are knowingly spinning a fake and phony narrative in a chilling attempt to weaponize the justice system against their political opponents.”

The former president also touched on other topics, such as Russia's war in Ukraine and the dangers of prescribing puberty blockers to children suffering from gender confusion.

The Republican Party, he added, "must become the party of parents' rights" and upend the "radical Left’s corrupt education cartel." He accused the public education system of being "so upside down that school prayer is banned, but drag shows are absolutely allowed," adding: "You can’t teach the Bible, but you can teach children that men can get pregnant and kindergarteners are allowed to pick their own gender."

“Pushing gender ideology on young people is nothing less than child abuse. And when Republicans retake Congress, they also need to crack down hard on Big Pharma for giving puberty blockers and other dangerous drugs to mutilate our children and our youth."

Earlier in his speech, Trump condemned the Jan. 6 Committee and said they should question Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who he accused of rejecting requests to have thousands of National Guard soldiers at Capitol Hill on Jan. 6, 2021, as offered by the Department of Defense ahead of scheduled events, including planned protests and counter-protests.

According to Politifact, however, there is no evidence that Trump made a formal request for the National Guard units, or that Pelosi ever rejected such a request.

“There’s still no record of any such authorization being made, or of Pelosi standing in the way. The D.C. National Guard reports ‘solely to the president of the United States,’ per its website,” noted the fact-checking website.

“In fact … the House committee noted that then-Vice President Mike Pence had called for the National Guard on Jan. 6 — not Trump.”

Trump also devoted time in his speech to reiterate his claims of election fraud during the 2020 presidential election, citing the movie “2,000 Mules,” directed by conservative activist Dinesh D’Souza, as evidence of ballot fraud in targeted regions of the country.

Kellyanne Conway, who served as campaign manager for Trump in 2016 and was one of his prominent aides, acknowledged in a recently published memoir that Trump had legitimately lost the 2020 election.

“Despite the mountains of money Trump had raised, his team simply failed to get the job done. A job that was doable and had a clear path, if followed,” wrote Conway. “The team had failed on November 3, and they failed again afterward.”

“By not confronting the candidate with the grim reality of his situation, that the proof had not surfaced to support the claims, they denied him the evidence he sought and the respect he was due. Instead supplicant after sycophant after showman genuflected in front of the Resolute Desk and promised the president goods they could not deliver.”

Additionally, as part of the select committee testimony, former Trump Attorney General William Barr referred to claims that the 2020 election was stolen as “bull---.”

Trump’s remarks came as part of the annual gathering of conservative activists that aims to advance conservative policy ideas and often features prominent Republican speakers.

Earlier this month, Faith & Freedom Coalition announced that Trump would be their keynote speaker, with Executive Director Timothy Head saying it was a “privilege to welcome” the former president to the event.

“Six years ago, he began the fight to make America great again, and since that moment he has delivered some of the most consequential victories for our movement and our nation — victories that continue to inspire leaders in states and communities around the country,” stated Head.

“His presence at this conference will undoubtedly inspire attendees to stand firm in defending conservative values and electing leaders that will do the same this November.”