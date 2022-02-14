‘Bigger crime than Watergate’: Trump issues statement on Durham report on Clinton campaign spying

Former President Donald Trump said special counsel John Durham’s court filing provides “indisputable evidence” that Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign spied on his campaign and presidency to “develop a completely fabricated connection to Russia,” which is a “bigger scandal” than Watergate.

“This is a scandal far greater in scope and magnitude than Watergate and those who were involved in and knew about this spying operation should be subject to criminal prosecution,” Trump said in a statement, referring to the scandal that forced President Richard Nixon to resign in 1974.

The statement comes after Durham’s team alleged that a Democrat-aligned tech executive was paid to spy on Trump’s residences and the White House while he was president.

“In a stronger period of time in our country, this crime would have been punishable by death. In addition, reparations should be paid to those in our country who have been damaged by this,” the former president added.

Durham’s motion is about potential conflicts of interest related to the representation of former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann, who has been charged with making a false statement to the FBI that he was not working on behalf of Clinton at the time.

According to the filing, lawyers for the Clinton campaign allegedly paid the technology executive to infiltrate servers that belonged to the Trump Tower and the White House to establish an “inference” and “narrative” to tie Trump with the Russian government, The Epoch Times reported.

Sussmann “assembled and conveyed the allegations to the FBI on behalf of at least two specific clients, including (i) a technology executive (“Tech Executive-1”) at a U.S.-based Internet company (“Internet Company1”), and (ii) the Clinton Campaign,” the filing reads.

Sussmann’s “billing records reflect that” he “repeatedly billed the Clinton Campaign for his work on the Russian Bank-1 allegations” and that the technology executive met and communicate with Mark Elias, a lawyer and operative who has filed numerous election-related lawsuits on behalf of the Democrats, said the Times.

In 2017, Sussmann came out with “an updated set of allegations” about Trump’s Russian connection to another government agency, the filing said, according to Fox News.

Sussmann alleged at the time that “Trump and/or his associates were using supposedly rare, Russian-made wireless phones in the vicinity of the White House and other locations,” based on suspicious DNS lookups by Russian-affiliated IP addresses.

Durham said in the filing his office found “no support for these allegations.”

Kash Patel, former chief investigator of the Trump-Russia probe for the House Intelligence Committee under then-Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., told Fox News that the filing provides “definitive” evidence that the Clinton campaign put together “a criminal enterprise to fabricate a connection between President Trump and Russia.”