Trump torches Nicolle Wallace, Rachel Maddow for 'disgraceful' comments about child cancer survivor

President Donald Trump blasted MSNBC hosts Nicolle Wallace and Rachel Maddow on Thursday for what he described as their "disgraceful" comments about the 13-year-old cancer survivor he honored during his recent address to Congress.

Speaking with press in the Oval Office, Trump suggested that Wallace should be forced to resign after she said she hopes Devarjay "DJ" Daniel, an aspiring law enforcement officer who was made an honorary U.S. Secret Service agent during Trump's speech, doesn't commit suicide because of Trump supporters.

???? JUST IN: Trump calls on MSNBC to FIRE Rachel Maddow and Nicolle Wallace, who alluded to 13 year old cancer patient DJ Daniel K*LLING HIMSELF due to his interactions with Trump supporters



These sick losers should be in an asylum.



March 6, 2025

"They have lost such credibility; and, frankly, what Nicolle Wallace said — I’ve never been a fan of hers, and she's not very talented — but I'll tell you, what she said the other day about that young man is disgraceful. She should be forced to resign," he added.

Wallace drew backlash from many on social media for saying during post-speech analysis that while she hopes Daniel "has a long life as a law enforcement officer," she hopes Trump supporters don't drive him to kill himself.

"I hope he has a long life as a law enforcement officer," she said. "But I hope he never has to defend the United States Capitol against Donald Trump’s supporters, and if he does, I hope he isn’t one of the six who loses his life to suicide, and I hope he isn’t one who has to testify against the people who carried out acts of seditious conspiracy and then lived to see Donald Trump pardon those people."

Four officers — one with the U.S. Capitol Police and three with the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department — died by suicide in the weeks and months after the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to FactCheck.org.

Maddow, who called Trump's honoring of Daniel "disgusting" during her conversation with Wallace, should also lose her job, Trump told reporters.

"And Rachel Maddow should be forced to resign. Nobody watches her anyway. I don't know — it's not possible they pay her as much money as I hear. But certainly, she's lost all credibility, both of them. But what they said the other day, they should be forced to resign [over the comments] about that young person, who is suffering greatly," he added.

The White House also criticized the MSNBC hosts' comments, accusing them of using the cancer survivor as a political bludgeon against Trump.

"Last night, MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace disgustingly looped in a 13-year-old boy with brain cancer into an attack on the president over January 6," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday.

"It's sad and frankly pathetic that Democrats and liberals in the legacy media continue to allow their hatred for the president to override their love for our country," Leavitt added.

MSNBC and Wallace especially have been hemorrhaging viewers since the presidential election, with Wallace's program "Deadline: White House," seeing a 35% drop in viewers after Trump's victory, according to Fox News.

The congressional Democrats who attended Trump's address to the joint session were widely panned for refusing to stand for anything Trump had to say, including for his guests such as Daniel, former Russian hostage Mark Fogel and his mother, or the family of slain Trump supporter Corey Comperatore, who was murdered during the July 13 assassination attempt against Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.