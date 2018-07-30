Turkey Pushes Back Against Freeing US Pastor Brunson: 5 Things to Know

(Photos: L: REUTERS/Umit Bektas R: Facebook/Andrew and Norine Brunson) L: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends an interview with Reuters at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, April 25, 2017. R: Pastor Andrew Brunson and his wife, Norine. While persecution watchdog groups and Christians across America are still celebrating the decision last week in Turkey to transfer pastor Andrew Brunson from prison to house arrest, the government of Turkey has hit back with stern warnings that it will not give the U.S. what it wants. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pushed back against suggestions that his country is looking to appease U.S. criticism over its handling of the Brunson case. U.S.-Turkish relations have been strained significantly over Brunson's case, and it is not yet clear if or how soon the pastor will earn his full freedom. Here are five things to know about the Brunson case, which has turned into a major international relations issue, including some of the latest developments from Sunday.

1. Turkish President Speaks Out (Photo: REUTERS/Darren Ornitz) Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan gestures during an interview with Reuters Editor-in-Chief Steve Adler and Reuters Chief Correspondent Parisa Hafezi at The Peninsula hotel on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan, New York, U.S. September 21, 2017. President Erdogan said on Sunday that rumors that his country has agreed to release Brunson in exchange for an imprisoned Turkish national in Israel are false. "We told the Americans that they could help us with getting Ebru (Ozkan) ... but we never said 'and in exchange we will give you Brunson,'" Erdogan told state broadcaster TRT, as reported by CNN. "We never made Brunson a topic of negotiation. Instead of respecting the Turkish judiciary, they are turning this into talk of sanctions." Erdogan further warned the U.S. that it risks losing a "strong and sincere partner" if it continues pressuring it over Brunson. "You cannot make Turkey take a step back with sanctions," Erdogan declared. "They need to know the following: we are not tied with an umbilical cord to the US."

2. Turkish Politicians Against Brunson's Release (Photo: Reuters/Umit Bektas) A man waves Turkey's national flag during the Democracy and Martyrs Rally, organized by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, November 12, 2016. Erdogan has been criticized by rival Turkish politicians who say that authorities should not have allowed Brunson to leave prison, insisting that the terror charges against him should not be overlooked, regardless of U.S. wishes. "Turkey is now a country under the command of the U.S. and allied countries," opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) deputy group leader, Engin Ozkoc, said last week. Ozkoc said that Erdogan is trying to ease relations with the U.S. by moving Brunson to house arrest. "A president who said 'yes sir,' just because the U.S. president asked, has released this person (Brunson). He (the U.S. president) said 'you cannot keep the individual whom I've sent there as a missionary," he added, according to Hurriyet Daily News. "I am ashamed. I cannot find words. The president of Turkey, who said 'give the pastor, take the pastor,' has handed over the pastor to the U.S.," Ozkoc argued, in reference to the president suggesting in September 2017 that Brunson will only be released if Pennsylvania-based cleric Fethullah Gulen is extradited by the U.S.

3. Who Is Pastor Brunson? (Photo: ACLJ) American Pastor Andrew Brunson, a United States citizen from North Carolina, has been imprisoned in Turkey. Pastor Brunson led a small Protestant church in Izmir for over 23 years in Turkey before his arrest in October 2016. After a year of being kept in prison without any formal charges, he was finally accused of forming connections with Kurdish militants, whom the government blames for the failed July 2016 coup against Erdogan. Brunson has insisted that he is innocent of all charges and, along with numerous watchdog groups such as the American Center for Law and Justice, has said that he is being imprisoned for his Christian faith and held as a potential bargaining chip for Erdogan. Earlier in July, a Turkish court told Brunson after his third hearing that he must remain in prison until yet another hearing in October, but last week he was allowed to transfer over to house arrest in Izmir. The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom praised the development but said that it is not enough. "The Turkish government has deprived this innocent man of his due process rights and liberty for too long, and it must completely release him," USCIRF Vice Chair Kristina Arriaga said in a statement. "If it fails to do so, the Trump administration and the Congress should respond strongly and swiftly with targeted sanctions against the authorities responsible."

4. How Has the U.S. Responded? (Photo: Wikimedia Commons / Michael Vadon) US President Donald Trump prepares to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un in Singapore on June 12. U.S. government officials, including President Donald Trump and several congressmen, have in the past few months been ramping up the rhetoric against Turkey, demanding that Brunson be released without any exchanges. Vice President Mike Pence said on Thursday at the State Department's first-ever Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom in Washington, D.C., that its NATO ally faces "significant sanctions" over how it has treated the pastor. "Pastor Andrew Brunson is an innocent man. There is no credible evidence against him. Our entire administration has worked tirelessly to secure Pastor Brunson's release," Pence said. "Yesterday, Turkey released Pastor Brunson from prison only to place him under house arrest. This is a welcome first step but it is not good enough." Trump also vowed that there will heavy consequences for Turkey despite transfering the pastor to house arrest. "The United States will impose large sanctions on Turkey for their long time detainment of Pastor Andrew Brunson, a great Christian, family man and wonderful human being," Trump tweeted. "He is suffering greatly. This innocent man of faith should be released immediately!"

5. Evangelicals Warn Christians Against Traveling to Turkey (Photo: White House) President Donald Trump meets with a group of evangelical leaders in the Oval Office on Monday Dec. 11, 2017 in Washington, D.C. He was presented with the "Friends of Zion Award." Although U.S. evangelical leaders have also praised as good news Brunson's release from prison, even if he remains in house arrest, they have warned American Christians against visiting Turkey. My Faith Votes, which has been mobilizing evangelicals to register and vote in U.S. elections, said last week on its Facebook page that it is "encouraging its friends and supporters to boycott travel to Turkey and Turkish Airlines until Pastor Andrew Brunson is freed." "We hope pastors nationwide will join us in urging their congregations to boycott Turkey. Now is the time to stand in solidarity with this American citizen who has been unjustly treated by the Turkish government," the group added. Johnnie Moore, a humanitarian leader and one of President Donald Trump's informal evangelical advisers, told NPR: "If Turkey isn't safe for Brunson, it isn't safe for us." "The threat of sanctioning Turkey sends a clear message to that nation — and every nation in the world — that when it comes to religious freedom, the United States means business."