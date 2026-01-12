Home News U-Haul driver detained after driving into Iranian protesters

The driver of a U-Haul who reportedly drove into a group of people in California marching in support of protesters in Iran has been detained.

The Los Angeles Police Department posted a statement on X on Sunday evening reporting that a U-Haul driver had struck individuals at a demonstration that afternoon.

“At approximately 1530 hours, the driver of a U-Haul truck collided with individuals marching along Veteran Avenue in the area of the Federal Building,” LAPD tweeted.

Authorities did not reveal the name of the driver, but noted that he was “an adult male” who “has been detained pending further investigation into the incident.”

In a follow-up tweet, the LAPD stated that an adult male was "confirmed struck by the vehicle," but “no significant injuries have been reported.”

“A Rescue Ambulance treated the individual at the scene. No one has been transported to the hospital for medical treatment,” the department said.

Footage of the incident showed that the U-Haul truck had a sign on it reading “No Shah. No Regime. USA: Don’t Repeat 1953. No Mullah,” reports The National News Desk.

In 1953, the United States and the United Kingdom backed a coup that overthrew Iranian Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh due to concerns that he was turning the country communist.

The coup, which reinstalled the shah and led to the 1979 Revolution, is periodically referenced by the modern Islamic Republic of Iran as a reason for its animus toward the United States.

The California march took place amid a recent wave of large-scale protests that began late last month within Iran due to severe economic problems and discontent with the current regime.

According to the U.S.-based group The Human Rights Activists in Iran, over the past couple of weeks, Iranian authorities have arrested over 10,000 people, while approximately 500 people have been killed. There have also been reports of Iranian security agents being killed.

In addition to violently putting down hundreds of demonstrations across the Middle Eastern country, the Iranian government has also cut internet and phone access, though some activists have still been able to release videos and photos through alternate channels.

Diana Eltahawy, deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa for Amnesty International, is among those denouncing the Iranian regime’s crackdown on the demonstrations.

“People in Iran daring to express their anger at decades of repression and demand fundamental change are once again being met with a deadly pattern of security forces unlawfully firing at, chasing, arresting and beating protesters,” said Eltahawy in a statement last week.

“Iran’s top security body, the Supreme National Security Council, must immediately issue orders for security forces to stop the unlawful use of force and firearms.”

President Donald Trump has openly expressed support for the protests and is considering “some very strong options” on how to respond to the violence.