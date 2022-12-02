United Methodist Church launches Christmas campaign with ads in Times Square, several cities

The United Methodist Church has launched a Christmas season ad campaign at New York City's Times Square and elsewhere in the United States to help people "Connect with Joy."

United Methodist Communications announced on Monday that the second-largest Protestant denomination in the U.S. has launched the second annual "Connect With Joy" campaign, with signs and advertisements being on display until Christmas Eve.

The messages will be aired on nine high-impact synchronized digital screens, encompassing more than 8,800 square feet of signage at what is often labeled the "crossroads of the world."

Poonam Patodia, chief marketing officer for United Methodist Communications, told The Christian Post that Times Square's advertising "provides an opportunity to reach millions of people during the busy Christmas season."

"Amid all the advertisements of things you can buy, we hope to provide a reminder of the true source of the hope, love and joy we celebrate at Christmas," she said.

The ad campaign will also reach Atlanta; the Dallas-Fort Worth area; Houston; Columbus and Jackson, Mississippi; Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee; Little Rock, Arkansas; Macon, Georgia; Shreveport, Louisiana; Greenville, South Carolina and Greensboro, North Carolina.

Apart from the traditional advertising venues, UM Communications' "Connect with Joy" campaign will also reach people via social media. In contrast to last year, this year's campaign will include ads on Snapchat and TikTok.

"This is the second year we've used the 'Connect with Joy' theme," noted Patodia. "We feel it remains very relevant as many people feel isolated and alone during the holidays — and especially following the pandemic."

Patodia also told CP the goal of the campaign is "simple," namely to "invite you to join the people of The United Methodist Church as we seek out the hope present in God's ever-present love" and "to experience that love in connection with others."

"We hope that they will visit a United Methodist church both at Christmas and beyond," she added.

The "Connect With Joy" campaign was first launched last year during the Christmas season, featuring ads in Times Square and other major venues in the United States.

Jennifer Rodia, chief communications officer for UM Communications, told CP in an interview last year that she believed, after nearly two years of pandemic, "many individuals are looking for ways to find meaningful connections with others."

"In the bustle of the Christmas season, it's not uncommon for people to experience stress, woes from unmet expectations and feelings of depression and isolation," Rodia said at the time.

"We want to invite people who are searching for meaning at this very significant time of year to find connection to Jesus Christ — the true source of joy, hope and love."