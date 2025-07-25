US churches face continuing campaign of vandalism into 2025: List

By Ryan Foley, Christian Post Reporter
A spate of church vandalism and arson attacks that began in 2020 during the George Floyd riots that caused billions of dollars in damage to homes and businesses, followed by further attacks after the Roe v. Wade abortion ruling was reversed in 2022, has continued into 2025. 

The following pages document acts of vandalism directed at churches during the first half of 2025. 

Ryan Foley is a reporter for The Christian Post.

