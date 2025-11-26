Home News US military may cut ties with Scouting America, claims 'attack' on 'boy-friendly spaces': report

The United States military may soon cut ties with Scouting America, formerly known as the Boy Scouts, amid claims that the youth organization "no longer supports the future of American boys."

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth will soon look to sever ties between Scouting America and the military, according to an alleged draft memo that has not yet been sent, which National Public Radio reported on Tuesday.

Hegseth reportedly said the group, which has had a relationship with the military for over a century, had become "genderless" and now "attack[s] boy-friendly spaces."

"The organization once endorsed by President Theodore Roosevelt no longer supports the future of American boys," Hegseth was quoted as stating in the memo, claiming the youth organization had strayed from its meritocratic roots.

If the proposal takes effect, the Pentagon will stop providing medical and logistical support for the National Jamboree, which can host around 20,000 attendees, and Scout troops will no longer be allowed to meet at military installations.

In response to the report, Scouting America released a statement saying it was "surprised and deeply saddened by this news," noting that "our nation's military has walked side-by-side with Scouts for generations."

"An enormous percentage of those in our military academies are Scouts and Eagle Scouts. Our Scouts and leaders admire and are inspired by our military heroes. Many of our Scouts trade their Scouting uniforms for the uniforms of our nation's armed forces," stated the scouting group.

Scouting America took issue with the claim that they no longer advanced meritocracy among its members, calling the accusation "clearly uninformed."

"Badges and ranks are not given, they are earned. Just ask any Eagle Scout. Young men and young women alike thrive in Scouting. Scouts wear an American flag on their sleeves and swear a duty to God and country," they added.

"We will continue our efforts to work with the Pentagon to address this critical issue. At the same time, I encourage each of you to contact your senators and congressional representatives immediately and ask for their support."

In May 2024, the Boy Scouts of America announced it would officially change its name to Scouting America on Feb. 8, which marked the 115th anniversary of the organization's founding.

Scouting American President Roger A. Krone said at the time that the change "will be a simple but very important evolution as we seek to ensure that everyone feels welcome in scouting."

"Though our name will be new, our mission remains unchanged: we are committed to teaching young people to be Prepared. For Life," Krone said. "Scouting America provides a welcoming, safe environment where youth can become the best version of themselves by learning from and respecting each other."

The name change followed Scouting America's 2018 decision to allow girls to join troop chapters, a move that prompted a trademark lawsuit from the Girl Scouts of the United States of America.

"Since BSA's announcement that it would admit girls to its core programs, GSUSA's fears about the damage that would be caused to its trademarks and the mission those trademarks symbolize have been realized," alleged the Girl Scouts' complaint.

"Throughout the country, families, schools and communities have been told that GSUSA and BSA have merged, or even that GSUSA no longer exists. Parents interested in signing up for Girl Scouts programs have instead mistakenly signed up for the new girls' programs offered by BSA."

The two youth scouting groups agreed to a settlement in July 2022, in which both sides dropped their trademark challenges and the Girl Scouts ended its lawsuit.