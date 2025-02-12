Home News Over $10M in US tax dollars funded experiments creating transgender mice, rats, monkeys: watchdog

More than $10 million in taxpayer funds were reportedly spent on invasive transgender animal experiments involving mice, rats and monkeys, according to a watchdog study cited in a congressional oversight hearing.

An investigation led by the White Coat Waste Project, a nonprofit government watchdog, linked a number of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) grants to painful procedures and hormone treatments for lab animals across the country.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., an outspoken critic of gender ideology, cited the study in her opening remarks at a congressional subcommittee hearing last week titled "Transgender Lab Rats and Poisoned Puppies: Oversight of Taxpayer Funded Animal Cruelty."

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

In one of the most concerning findings, Mace said the Biden-Harris Administration allocated $2.5 million to study the fertility of transgender mice, while another experiment spent $1.1 million to explore the impact of testosterone therapy on female rats, mimicking transgender men, and their likelihood to overdose on a party drug commonly used in the LGBT community for "chemsex."

Additionally, Mace said tax dollars funded a study to transition male monkeys by forcing them to undergo hormone treatments to see if it made them more susceptible to HIV — a virus they cannot contract.

"The Biden-Harris Administration was so eager to propagate their radical gender ideology across all facets of American society that they did not pause to consider that such experiments are not only cruel, but unnecessary," Mace said.

She claimed some studies had a scientifically questionable nature.

"Monkeys cannot be infected with HIV," Mace explained. "Yet this federally funded experiment forced them to take hormone-altering drugs to study a virus they cannot have."

Citing research, which indicated 90% of novel drugs that show promise in animal testing fail during human clinical trial, Mace said: "It is well known that because of the differences between animal and human biology, animal testing frequently does not produce results relevant for humans."

Justin Goodman from the White Coat Waste Project was also hand for the hearing with rescued beagles from a National Institutes of Health (NIH) lab supplier. In comments made during the hearing, Goodman said the U.S. government is the "single largest funder of animal testing in the country, and, in fact, the world."

"Based on government documents, we estimate that over $20 billion a year of taxpayers' money is wasted on ineffective and inhumane tests on tens of millions of puppies, kittens and other animals in the U.S. and in hundreds of foreign laboratories," he said.

Goodman added that his organization recently identified "over $240 million in NIH grants for transgender animal experiments, including $26 million in active funding."

"Some of these tests examine the effects of sex party drugs or the impact of hormones used for human gender transitions on the size and shape of lab animals’ genitals," he wrote in written testimony. "Guess where 95% of this funding came from? Dr. [Anthony] Fauci’s National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases."

As part of the national DEI push, colleges and universities across the country have received funding for academic inquiries and endeavors. Last year, a federal agency awarded nearly $1 million in taxpayer funding to three academic institutions to help make undergraduate biology courses more "inclusive" for trans-identifying students, claiming that most courses "inaccurately categorize sex and gender as binary."