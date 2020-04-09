Virtual Stations of the Cross, online services: 4 ways to celebrate Good Friday, Easter from home

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Easter is known as the holiday where churches see their highest worship attendance numbers, but concerns over the spread of coronavirus have led most congregations to cancel in-person services.

This doesn't mean resources are not available. Many resources have been made available online for people who are interested in observing Holy Week and Easter Sunday.

Here, in no particular order, are four resources readily available for Christians under quarantine to use to observe Good Friday and Easter Sunday.